Punjab Police Busts ISI-backed Terror Module; Probe Underway As Two Held With AK-56 Rifle

Punjab DGP informed that Punjab police has wrapped up the investigation of Amritsar IED case with the arrest of the main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal.

Mahima Joshi

In a major development, the Punjab police on Friday busted an ISI-backed terror module reportedly controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. According to Punjab police, two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 rifle, two magazines and 90 live cartridges. 

Taking to Twitter, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "On directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab crime-free, Punjab police busted an ISI-backed terror module controlled by Canada-based Lakhbir Landa and Pak-based Harvinder Rinda. Two module members were arrested with the recovery of one AK-56 Rifle, two Magazines and 90 live cartridges."

The DGP further informed that the Punjab police has wrapped up the investigation of the Amritsar IED case with the arrest of the main accused Yuvraj Sabharwal who retrieved and planted the IED on the directions of Lakhbir Landa. 

According to the sources, the two accused were trying to push drugs as well as weapons in the state of Punjab by hiring several people. The police has launched an investigation and is trying to verify the chain of people who supplied them with these weapons. Notably, Harvinder Rinda was earlier termed as the mastermind behind the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the intelligence headquarters in Mohali. 

2 arrested for alleged ISIS links in Karnataka

Earlier on Tuesday, September 20, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that three people with ISIS links were identified by Shivamogga police. He further informed that two of them have been arrested, while the search for nabbing the third suspect is on.

"Three people with ISIS links have been identified by Shivamogga Police. Out of them, two people have been arrested and search is on for the third suspect," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed. 

All three were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for having links with the banned terror organisation. 

