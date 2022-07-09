Punjab police conducts cordon, search operation in many districts

Punjab Police on Saturday carried out in many districts special cordon-and-search operations, aiming to check the movement of “anti-social elements" or anyone carrying illegal weapons or drugs, a senior police officer said. Several senior officers including the additional director general of police, inspector general, and deputy inspector general were engaged in the operations which were carried out across districts of the state including Amritsar, Patiala, and Mohali, they said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav himself led one such operation which was carried out in a housing society in Mohali's Kharar area, they said.

“The main purpose of the operation is to check the movement of bad elements,” Yadav told media.

He said the operation will also work to instil a sense of security among people.

The officiating DGP said police would continue to carry out such operations in future as well. PTI CHS VSD VN VN

