Punjab Police Expedite Pre-Independence Day Search Ops After Finding A Bomb-laced Tiffin

Ahead of Independence day, August 15, terror tensions have surfaced in Punjab. Following the recovery of a tiffin box fabricated into an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Amritsar, search operations are being carried out by the Punjab Police in the busy regions of Jandiala in Amritsar. The police are investigating the crowded areas with dog squads and detecting devices.

DGP Dinkar Gupta has advised the general public to immediately report any spotting of suspicious objects in the entire region.

Tiffin box bomb in Amritsar

On August 9, Monday, a bag containing weapons and RDX was dropped through a drone in the border area of ​​ ​Bachiwind in Punjab. A major incident waiting to happen was neutralised by the Punjab police by diffusing the tiffin box.

In a press conference, DGP Dinkar Gupta informed that a nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan has been foiled. On Saturday-Sunday late night, drone movements were observed in the Dalke village which was reported to the police by the former Sarpanch of the village.

Upon search operation, the police have recovered bombs and weapons from a bag.

Explaining the details of seven packets found in the bag, the DGP said, "When opened one by one, the first packet contained 100 bullets in three small packets, which were of 9 mm. Three other packets contained 5 hand grenades. Everyone was surprised to see the 7th packet. A pink colored plastic box was found in it, which was filled with RDX. It was paired with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)."

Speaking about the techniques used to plan the attack, the DGP said, "The tiffin contained three kilograms of RDX. The whole tiffin was added in three ways. Due to which it can be boiled in three ways. There was a magnetic trick. If there is a lot of movement in it after activating, then it can easily burst. Secondly, spring technology was used in it. If left activated, it could explode after some time. In another language, it can be called a time bomb. The third technique could be broken through remote or even through mobile."

Image: Republicworld.com