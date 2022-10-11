Punjab Police Files First Chargesheet Against Seven Accused In Mohali RPG Attack Case

Five months after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was launched on the Punjab police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the police on Tuesday, October 11, filed first chargesheet against the seven accused persons. The chargesheet was filed under Sections 307, 212, 216, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Explosives Act and Arms Act.

Nishant Singh, Jagdeep Singh Kang, Kanwarjit Singh alias Kanwar Bath, Baljinder Singh alias Rambo, Baljit Kaur alias Sukhi, Anant Deep Singh alias Sonu and Lovepreet Singh Vicky have been named in the first chargesheet

An RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 9, 2022. The investigation established that the attack was a conspiracy of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and local gangsters.

Mohali RPG Attack

Mohali Superintendent of Police (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh called it a ‘minor blast’ saying that no one was harmed in the incident. Upon assessing the ammunition head, police found that it was the RPG-22 codenamed ‘Netto’. It is a one-shot disposable Soviet anti-tank rocket launcher that propels a 72.5mm fin-stabilised projectile. When required, it can be prepared within 10 seconds before the fire. The ammunition can penetrate 1.2 metres of brick, 400mm of armour or 1 metre of reinforced concrete.

On May 13, Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra said that the RPG attack was jointly carried out by an “axis of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and gangsters with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).” Bhawra said that the police had arrested six persons in connection with the case. He identified the key conspirator as Lakhbir Singh Landa who hails from Punjab's Tarn Taran district and has been in Canada since 2017. The DGP said that Lakhbir Landa was an associate of Harvinder Rinda who was close to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh and the ISI.