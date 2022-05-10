In an exclusive update, Republic reported directly from outside of the Intelligence Wing Office of the Punjab Police in Mohali after the third floor of the building was impacted in the blast by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). As per the visuals, the Punjab police officials along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were visible in the damaged room, investigating even at 01:00 am on Tuesday.

On Monday evening around 07:45 pm, The blast, which was reportedly conducted using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), took place at the Intelligence Wing Office of the Punjab Police in Mohali damaging a room on the third floor. As per the visuals from the area, Forensic department officials are seen taking stock of the situation, collecting evidence and accessing the damage even at 01:00 am along with Police officials. It is pertinent to mention that no arrest has been made yet in the case as of now and the attackers remain unidentified.

'Punjab police should focus on state security instead of chasing Bagga': Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the blast reported outside the Intelligence Bureau a "tragic news" stating further that the Punjab Police needs to focus on the security of the state rather than "chasing Bagga." He noted that the incident in Mohali has been reported just a week after clashes erupted in Punjab's Patiala.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday after the attack, Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that Punjab is a border state and AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not "experiment with its peace." Sirsa tweeted, "Tragic news! Just a week after Patiala’s clash; now a blast outside Intelligence Bureau, Mohali. Punjab Police instead of chasing Bagga should focus on the state’s security. Punjab is a border state & Kejriwal shouldn’t experiment with its peace. Waheguru Punjab te Mehar Karan." In another tweet, Sirsa said that he has been informed that the attack at the Intelligence Bureau had been carried out through a rocket-propelled grenade. Furthermore, he stated that the grenade had hit the table in the building of the Intelligence bureau. He called the incident a "serious security breach."

Mohali Police Intel office explosion

The Mohali Police on Monday, May 9, said that a minor explosion was reported at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police at around 7:45 pm. No casualty has been reported in the incident and police have started the probe. After the minor explosion, the police cordoned off the area outside the office. Mohali Police has not ruled out the terror angle in the blast that took place outside the office of the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is said to have talked to the DGP and sought complete information about the matter. He is said to be constantly in touch with the Police officials.