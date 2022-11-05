Punjab Police Gets 7-day Remand Of Accused After ISI Link Exposed In Sena Neta's Murder

In a major development, Punjab Police on Saturday was given 7-day remand of accused Sandeep Singh Sunny in connection with the murder of Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar. Notably, the prime accused was arrested by the police soon after the incident took place and his weapons were also seized.

According to the sources, the accused Sandeep Singh is a cloth merchant and had no enmity with Suri. The police is currently investigating the matter and is probing the motive behind the murder of the Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri. Meanwhile, the Pakistan-based pro-Khalistani elements have already taken the responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident made headlines, the role of Pakistan and its spy agency ISI has come under the scanner. Republic TV on Saturday accessed a video of a Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan leader Gopal Singh Chawla, who is closely associated with the ISI, in which he is seen celebrating the killing of the Hindu leader. In the video, Chawla was also seen giving warning to certain individuals living in Punjab that they will be killed.

"Congratulations to the entire Sikh community, the entire Muslim community and every person who wants Independence and peace. A youth in Amritsar fired bullets at Sudhir Suri, whom I would call Suar (pig). One pig is gone. Now, other pigs will also have to go,” Gopal Singh Chawla said in the video.

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead

In a shocking incident, Shiv Sena leader named Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight in Amritsar while he was holding a protest over a dispute of Gopal Mandir management on November 4. Notably, the last time the state witnessed such an incident was on May 29, when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in open.

A 0.32 bore-revolver was used to shoot at the Shiv Sena leader. In visuals from the shooting site, one person can be seen firing a gun on camera. Soon after the leader was shot at, a major ruckus erupted between the police and the people present at the spot.