'Punjab Police Investigating Mohali Blast, Culprits Will Not Be Spared': CM Bhagwant Mann

In a recent update on the Mohali RPG attack where a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the those involved in the attack will not be spared. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has also called for a meeting at his residence at about 10 am today with DGP and other senior officers to seek a report on the course of action so far, in the matter

Reacting publically for the first time to the Mohali blast which occurred around 7:45 PM on Monday at the Intelligence office of Punjab police in Mohali, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to his Twitter and said, "Police is investigating the blast in Mohali. Whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared." Earlier just blast on Monday, CM Mann took the complete details of the matter from the Punjab DGP and was in constant touch with senior officers.

मोहाली में हुए ब्लास्ट की जांच पुलिस कर रही है। जिसने भी हमारे पंजाब का माहौल खराब करने की कोशिश की उसे बख़्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 10, 2022

NIA team to investigate Mohali blast

A day after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to probe the attack. As per sources, primary information regarding the blast that raised the security concern has been passed to the NIA and a dedicated team of officials is set to visit the spot soon.

The RPG was fired at the high-security building which houses the police headquarters in Sector 77 of Mohali raising security concerns in the city. The grenade landed on the third floor of the building but did not explode. It damaged a glass door and shattered window panes but no casualty was reported. The state has been put on high alert.

'Punjab police should focus on state security instead of chasing Bagga': Sirsa

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the blast reported outside the Intelligence Bureau a "tragic news" stating further that the Punjab Police needs to focus on the security of the state rather than "chasing Bagga." He noted that the incident in Mohali has been reported just a week after clashes erupted in Punjab's Patiala.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday after the attack, Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised that Punjab is a border state and AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not "experiment with its peace." Sirsa tweeted, "Tragic news! Just a week after Patiala’s clash; now a blast outside Intelligence Bureau, Mohali. Punjab Police instead of chasing Bagga should focus on the state’s security. Punjab is a border state & Kejriwal shouldn’t experiment with its peace. Waheguru Punjab te Mehar Karan." In another tweet, Sirsa said that he has been informed that the attack at the Intelligence Bureau had been carried out through a rocket-propelled grenade. Furthermore, he stated that the grenade had hit the table in the building of the Intelligence bureau. He called the incident a "serious security breach.