Punjab Police Nabs 2 In Drone-based Cross Border Smuggling, Traces Pak & Khalistan Links

Busting a drone module engaging in cross-border smuggling, the Punjab Police on Monday arrested two individuals from Amritsar for allegedly smuggling narcotics and weapons. The international network has been suspected to have links with Pakistan-based handlers and Khalistani operatives as well. The Punjab Police have recovered a drone, one Scorpion car, .32 bore Revolver with live cartridges and drugs as well in their bust. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

The drone recovered was incapacitated by a supporter stand, the SkyDroid T10 2.4GHz 10CH FHSS, transmitter with a mini receiver and also had camera support. The accused have been identified as Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha, Bachittar Singh and have been lodged in the Amritsar jail.

READ | J&K: Another Drone Movement Spotted At International Border In RS Pura Sector; Shots Fired

Detailing on the operation, DGP Dinkar Gupta informed that the main suspect was nabbed from near Gurudwara Tahla Sahib, PS Chattiwind, Amritsar (Rural) on Monday. During investigations, Lakhbir Singh revealed that he had procured a Quadcopter Drone from Delhi about four months ago and the drone was currently at the residence of his associate Bachittar Singh at Guru Amardas Avenue, Amritsar.

READ | In J&K, 4th Pakistan drone Spotted In A Week; Scarpers After Being Shot At By BSF

Further investigations by the Punjab Police revealed that accused Lakhbir Singh was in close and frequent contact with 4 major drug smugglers, currently lodged in jail. According to the DGP, investigations so far show that Lakhbir Singh had established an extensive communication network with foreign smugglers and entities, and was in close and frequent contact with a notorious Pakistan based smuggler namely Chishti.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal Announces AAP Will Contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections; Accuses Rivals

There has been several sightings of drones along the border shared with Pakistan in the past couple of weeks. Previously, the BSF on December 10 spotted and shot down a drone in the RS Pura sector of Jammu & Kashmir. Drones were sighted four times on separate occasions, revealing the enemy’s desperate attempt to undertake surveillance on the borders in order to push weapons or sneak terrorists in India.

READ | UK PM Boris Johnson Accepts India's Invite To Be Chief Guest At Republic Day Celebrations