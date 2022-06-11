Punjab: Police Officials Seize 2 Kg Of Heroin; 3 Drug Peddlers Detained In Moga

Punjab Police officials on Friday seized 2 Kg of heroin and detained three drug peddlers, informed the senior officials on Friday. The arrests were made at the Tharaj Police Station Baghapurana in the Moga district of Punjab.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswant Singh alias Kala and Sukhchain Singh alias Sonu, both residents of Daulewala and Satnam Singh alias Sonu of village Laatianwala in Kapurthala.

3 drug peddlers nabbed

"Under an ongoing special drive against drugs, CIA Staff of Moga had received a tip-off that the trio accused persons are travelling with a high quantity of heroin from Bhagta Bhai Ka to Baghapurana. The police teams immediately laid a Naka and recovered 2kg of heroin from the accused," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana.

Accused Jaswant Singh and Sukhchain Singh have already been facing criminal cases. The Police have also recovered a white colour car from the accused persons.

The police registered an FIR and a case had been registered under sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Baghapurana.

The SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana further said that investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.