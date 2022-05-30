Punjab Police Recover Pistol From Sidhu Moosewala's SUV; Forensic Probe Underway

In a massive development pertaining to Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Punjab police have recovered a pistol from the SUV in which Moosewala was travelling. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the gun belonged to the Moosewala or his killers. A forensic investigation is underway to confirm the same.

5 Detained From Dehradun In Sidhu Moosewala Murder

In yet another breaking update pertaining to the murder case, Punjab Police has detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention of five people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa. Notably, the five people were detained after one person was arrested from Uttarakhand earlier. Additionally, two persons were also detained from Punjab's Moga.

Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of infamous gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired.

One of the youths detained from Dehradun is being interrogated and so far it has been revealed that he was a helper of Moosewala's assailants. In addition, it is also being stated that Signal App was used to deliver the message to carry out the attack on Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala murdered

At 5:30 pm on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his Mahindra Thar vehicle, alongside two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moose Wala was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Several hours after Moose Wala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he and Sachin Bishnoi, the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

Three shooters identified as Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Vicky Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Sidhu Moose Wala was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Vicky. Shaganpreet has escaped to Australia and is wanted by the Police.

Meanwhile, the DGP of Punjab directed IG Bathinda range Pradeep Yadav, SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora and SSP Bathinda J Elanchezian to camp in Mansa, while ADGP Law and Order have mobilised the required force to nab the murderers of Sidhu Moose Wala. However, the murder of the 28-year-old Congress leader has triggered a fresh political row.

(Image: Insta_SidhuMoosewala/Republic World)