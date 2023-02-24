Punjab Police To Release Amritpal Singh's Aide Today After Violent Clashes In Amritsar

On Thursday, Punjab witnessed a complete collapse of law and order when hundreds of supporters of 'Warish Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh staged a massive demonstration in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan. The violent protestors broke the barricades at the Ajnala police station in Amritsar while holding swords, guns and other weapons in their hands. They also went on to capture the Ajnala Police station, eventually making the police bow down to them and forcing them to strike a deal.



Republic TV has learned that the Punjab police will release Amritpal's close aide Lovepreet Toofan on Friday after filing a discharge application in the Ajanala court. Notably, on Thursday, following the attack on cops at Ajnala police station, Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said that an FIR had been registered against Toofan and he will be released on the basis of evidence.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. The situation is now under control as protestors are now dispersing peacefully. The law will take its own course hereafter," the senior police official told reporters.

Bhagwant Mann's police bow down before Amritpal?

The supporters of Amritpal Singh started gathering at Ajnala to protest against the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Amritpal and his associates. Amritpal was also seen in the Ajnala police station at 1:45 pm on Thursday with a large number of protestors, demanding the release of Lovepreet Toofan.

Following the hours of standoff and conquest at the police station, the Punjab Police were forced to strike a deal with Amritpal Singh and agreed to release his aide Lovepreet Toofan on February 24. The latest incident in Punjab has triggered a debate on whether Amritpal Singh is bigger than the state or the law in Punjab?