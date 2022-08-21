Punjab Police Ups Security Of 10 Politicians After Inputs On 'life Threat From terrorists'

The Punjab Police on Sunday intensified vigil and increased security of at least 10 politicians after receiving inputs of "life threats from terrorists". As per sources, Punjab Police has been alerted by Central intelligence agencies about "murderous attack attempt" on top politicians to spoil the atmosphere of the state.

The Punjab police force has been asked to step up security measures for the politicians which also includes four Congress leaders.

Recently on August 14, the Punjab Police foiled a major terror threat and busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module with help of Delhi Police. At least four module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla and Australia-based Gurjant Singh were arrested with 3 hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED, and 2 - 9mm pistols and 40 live cartridges, ahead of Independence Day.