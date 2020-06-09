Punjab: Sadhu Murdered In Ropar Ashram, Police Suspect Robbery As Motive

In a shocking incident, an 85-year-old sadhu has been brutally killed in his ashram in Punjab's Ropar. The person's arms and head were found severed and the two accused nabbed by the police have said the murder happened on May 10. The incident was reported a week later. The decomposed body of saint Maha Yogeshwar Muni Desam was recovered from his own ashram in the forest on the banks of the Sutlej river in the village of Nawanshahar district near Ropar.

The sadhus in the ashram have alleged that they were not handed over his body in time. According to police, robbery is the prime motive behind the murder that the cops are looking for two more suspects that are at large.

According to local media reports, the sadhu's body was found lying in a bad condition in the room. The door of the room was found broken and the LED TV, inverter, and battery were also missing from the spot. In such a situation, it is also being feared that this will be done with the intention of stealing.

Palghar lynching

On April 16, three Sadhus were lynched by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car when a group of men stopped them. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked. The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade. The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods.

