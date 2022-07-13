Punjab: Security Guard Foils Attempted Robbery By 3 Masked Men In Moga

An incident of robbery was foiled in the Darapur village of Moga in Punjab on Tuesday by a security guard. The three criminals thrashed the guard but he single-handedly fought with the miscreants until they fled. The guard, Mandar Singh was attacked with a sharp weapon, but he did not let them go and fired his weapon to chase them off.

While speaking to the media, SHO Jaswinder Singh of Moga Sadar police station said, “The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and we are trying to identify the accused.”

Moga, Punjab | An incident of attempted robbery happened in Darapur village of Moga. The guard stopped it, also fired his weapon. We're trying to identify the accused, looking at CCTV footage, finding out the route they took: SHO Jaswinder Singh, Moga Sadar PS (11.07) pic.twitter.com/uqXBcktw7e — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

As reported by news agency ANI, Guard Mandar Singh said, “Three accused had come on a motorcycle with their faces covered. I had a feeling they were not to any good. I asked them to unmask but they didn’t comply. They cut me with a ‘kripal’ on my arm during a fight. I kept fighting and chased them off.”