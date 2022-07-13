Last Updated:

Punjab: Security Guard Foils Attempted Robbery By 3 Masked Men In Moga

A brave security guard single-handedly foiled an incident of attempted robbery. The three criminals thrashed the guard but he didn't stop until they fled.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Punjab

Image:Twitter@ANI


An incident of robbery was foiled in the Darapur village of Moga in Punjab on Tuesday by a security guard. The three criminals thrashed the guard but he single-handedly fought with the miscreants until they fled. The guard, Mandar Singh was attacked with a sharp weapon, but he did not let them go and fired his weapon to chase them off. 

While speaking to the media, SHO Jaswinder Singh of Moga Sadar police station said, “The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and we are trying to identify the accused.”

As reported by news agency ANI, Guard Mandar Singh said, “Three accused had come on a motorcycle with their faces covered. I had a feeling they were not to any good. I asked them to unmask but they didn’t comply. They cut me with a ‘kripal’ on my arm during a fight. I kept fighting and chased them off.”

READ | Mumbai: Six held for robbery on highway

 

READ | Kathua district Police crack HDFC Bank robbery case in 24 hours; one accused held
READ | Rapper Lil TJay suffers multiple wounds after being shot amid robbery at Edgewater; Report
READ | Netherlands: Police arrest two after armed robbery at TEFAF art fair in Maastricht city
READ | Man cooks up robbery story to gain wife's money
First Published:
COMMENT