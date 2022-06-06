Punjab: Security Raised In 4 Prisons Amid Alert On Pro-Khalistani Group's Jailbreak Plans

After an alert was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding a possible jailbreak in Punjab, security has been heightened across four jails in the state. Based on intelligence input, the security arrangements in the Ferozepur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Bathinda jails have been heightened. According to sources, the Babar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Singh Rinda is planning intrusions into these jails to release prominent gangsters in Punjab. It is pertinent to note that Rinda, presently operating from Pakistan, is the accused in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9.

Following the alert, more force has been pressed into services at the aforementioned jails. Punjab jail minister Harjot Bains personally visited the Jails to review the security arrangements. Taking to Twitter, he shared pictures of his visit to Central Jails in Bathinda, Faridkot & Ferozepur. He wrote, "Made Surprise visits to Bathinda, Faridkot & Ferozepur Central Jails. Checked Security Measures and got frisked High Security Cells."

Made Surprise visits to Bathinda, Faridkot & Ferozepur Central Jails. Checked Security Measures and got frisked High Security Cells. pic.twitter.com/HBNUjMB9bv — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) June 4, 2022

'Prisons being modernised by AAP government'

The Jail Minister Bains, after making a surprise visit to the central jails in Bathinda, Faridkot & Ferozepur, spoke to PTI and stated that the previous governments didn't pay due attention to reform prisons, adding that with AAP coming to power, prisons are now being modernised. Additional staff is now being hired to meet the scarcity in the manpower requirement.

Harjot Bains added that more than 1000 mobile phones have been confiscated in the prisons and said, "Previous governments did not pay any attention to the basic development of the prisons but now we are recruiting new staff to meet the shortage in the prison department." He further mentioned that the recruitment of 1000 jail wardens is under process.

In another step to further cement the security posture and thereby stop the gangsters from operating from the jails, the state government has issued an order handing over the additional charge of ADGP Prisons to Harpreer Singh Sidhu. He also holds the responsibility of ADGP, Special Task Force (STF).

MHA's missive to states on enhancing security of prisons

In a written order sent by MHA to states, UTs and the respective prison authorities on May 4, the ACS and Principal Secretary (Home) of all states and UTs as well as the Director-General or Inspector General (Prisons) have been instructed to take effective steps to ensure the prisons don't become breeding ground for anti-national activities.

For this, the ministry asked for regular inspection of prisons. The letter further stresses the need to upgrade the security arrangements and effective administration of the prisons.

IMAGE: @harjotbains - TWITTER