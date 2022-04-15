Punjab: Singer Harbir Singh Held For Running Extortion Racket, Dharminder Singh's Murder

In a breaking development, Punjab Police arrested singer Harbir Singh Sohal from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, recording the first arrest made by the anti-gangster task force by the administration. Singh is infamous for being an accomplice of notorious gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar of Kharar town in Mohali and an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

After an hours-long operation executed by Punjab police, Singh was nabbed by authorities in Dehradun. He is said to have been an associate and conspirator in kabaddi player Dharminder Singh's killing in Patiala earlier this year. Addressing a press conference, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said they carried out the special operation on the basis of a tip-off.

During the late hours of Thursday, the search was launched and the Punjabi singer and lyricist Sohal, who hails from Pindi Aulakh village near Amritsar, was booked, and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. Notably, his aide Amritpal Singh fled the spot.

Punjabi singer and lyricist Harbir Singh Sohal arrested

"We had the information that Harbir Sohal and Amritpal Singh, alias Satta of Fatehgarh Sahib, were hiding in Kharar. Arshdeep Singh, alias Arash Dalla of Moga, now based in Canada and his associate Gurjant Singh, alias Janta son of Sikander Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, now based in Australia, were handling both accused and giving them instructions," Soni said.

Singh is also accused of collecting extortion money and property on behalf of his handles who were functional across India while based abroad. A case was registered under Sections 384 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 7 and 8 of the Ammunition Act at Kharar police station against both Sohal and Amritpal.

At the time of arrest, two .30-calibre Chinese pistols, three magazines, 50 cartridges along with four 9-mm pistol magazines were recovered by authorities.

The Mohali SSP further informed that Harbir Singh was absconding from the day two Jagraon Police officials were reportedly killed by Jaipal Singh and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassi. It may be noted that during interrogation, Sohal reportedly admitted to purchasing property in his relatives' names with the money he amassed after committing crimes, including the robbery of Banur cash van in 2017 wherein Rs 1.33 crore and 30 kilograms of gold were looted in IIFL, Ludhiana in 2020, amongst others.