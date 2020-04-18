Punjabi Singer Gurinder Pal Singh Arrested For Possessing 30 Gm Opium

The Sohana police on Friday arrested Punjabi singer Gurinder Pal Singh aka Badda Grewal for possessing 30 gm opium. Singh was admitted to a hospital after his health worsened due to drug overdose and was later arrested.

READ: CM Yogi Sends Buses To Bring Back UP Students Stranded In Rajasthan's Kota Amid Lockdown

The police, in an FIR, stated that he was admitted to SGHS Hospital in Sohana. After examining his possessions, the police recovered 30 gm opium from him. He was thus, arrested under Sections 27 and 18 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act by a team led by sub-Inspector Harjinder Singh.

Combating Punjab's drug problem

Punjab government has taken up multiple steps to combat the increased usage of drugs amongst the citizens. Even Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to advise ministries of Home, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Health and Family Welfare to address the issue. "This important issue needs to be addressed with a little more seriousness than it has received so far," he wrote, according to an official statement released.

READ: Uttar Pradesh Declares 3 Districts In State As COVID-free, Continues To Take Precautions

The Chief Minister sought Modi's personal intervention for the formulation of a national policy focusing on three components — enforcement, de-addiction and prevention — to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the country. Singh said a national policy would enable all states to follow a similar, if not the same, approach on drug abuse, which, he said, "has substantially hampered the health of the people, particularly the youth".

READ: China Denies Cover-up In Coronavirus Outbreak Hours After Raising Death Toll By 50%

READ: Dharavi's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 100, 10 Dead Amid BMC's Wide-spread Screening