Punjab’s Amritsar Police Arrests 2 Terrorists; 3 Grenades And Rs 1 Lakh In Cash Recovered

In a mega crackdown, the Amritsar police on Thursday, November 17, arrested two terrorists on suspicion of carrying out a mission in Punjab amid the reports of emerging pro-Khalistani organisations in Punjab. As per the sources, the two accused were arrested after three grenades and Indian currency worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Reportedly, the terrorists were arrested after the Amritsar police halted their car at a checkpoint for regular vehicular checking. Notably, the police have taken custody of both the accused and have also seized the car in which they were travelling.

Following the incident, a probe has been launched into the matter. As per the preliminary investigation, the two terrorists have been associated with some hard-liner organisation. It has been revealed that the arrested accused belong to Firozpur, the border district of Punjab.

Notably, the Punjab police earlier in October busted an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) backed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module and arrested two of its operatives. The two operatives were identified as Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh, both belonging to the city of Moga.

The police also recovered two illicit weapons including a .22 bore revolver and .32 bore pistol along with 21 live cartridges from their possession. It was revealed that the kingpin of the module was Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, who is also a close associate of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

J&K police busts JeM terror module

The Jammu and Kashmir police, last week, busted a huge terror module of the terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested three suspected operatives of the module. Apart from this, the police also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu.

According to J&K police officials, the terror module was busted in a chance operation wherein they seized arms and ammunition including three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades from an oil tanker in the Narwal area of Jammu. The module was assigned the task of transporting the weapons to Kashmir. Notably, these weapons were sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.