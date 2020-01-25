'Put Them Away For 30 Years Under NSA': Dr Swamy On Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Threat

In another shocking video which has emerged on Saturday has exposed ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam, as he is seen instigating Muslims to create riots and saying, “Our main aim is to cut the Assam & North-east India from rest of India”. Reacting to this, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy speaking to Republic TV has said that such people should be "charged under the National Security Act and put away for 30 years".

'Why are we so tolerant about it?'

Subramanian Swamy said, "Well, they are paid for it. I am not surprised by this but the only thing I am surprised is why we are so tolerant about it. These people deserve to be taken under the National Security Act (NSA) and put away for 30 years. These are all the illiterates who have not read CAA and are screaming. They will not be able to debate with me on this and tell about any of the clauses. All these people in Shaheen Bagh should be taken to Tughlakabad where there is open ground. There they should be kept under tents till they agree to go home."

Open 'Break India' threat

In a video shared by BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Twitter, Sharjeel Imam can be seen instigating Muslims to create riots. He said, “If we have five lakh organised people then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. Our responsibility is to cut Assam from India then Government will hear our voice. If we have to help Assam then we will have to cut Assam from rest of India.“

Sharjeel Imam has posted a post on Facebook and said, “The model of Shaheen Bagh protest is of Road Blockade, rest are secondary, understand the difference between chakka jam (Road Blockade) and dharna (Protest), Do protest in every city, tell the people about the chakka jam (Road Blockade), and then prepare and sit on the National Highways.”

Republic Sting exposes real motive

In an explosive sting, Republic TV had exposed the real intentions behind the Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ as Sharjeel Imam, the chief conspirator of anti-India propaganda at Shaheen Bagh was caught saying on camera that the original plan was to organise a protest for one day to try and block major roads to attract the ‘western media’. Stung by Republic TV's News editor Amit Chaudhary, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 15 at Shaheen Bagh. Currently, Shaheen Bagh is witnessing many protests mainly led by Muslim women but is being increasingly taken over by political parties.

