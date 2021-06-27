Queen's Counsel Harish Salve Leads By Example, Assists In Aid To Lawyers In COVID Pandemic

While the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the professional careers of lawyers owing to the bar on physical hearing in courts, the Supreme Court legal fraternity came together to aid the distressed advocates at the times of the pandemic. The professional lives of lakhs of lawyers were thrown out of gear after the outbreak of the pandemic, with as many as 10 lawyers have lost their lives since March 2020.

Queen's counsel Harish Salve, who has not made much noise about his contribution to the distressed lawyers, has donated approximately Rs 60 lakhs since the outbreak of COVID in March last year. The former Solicitor General has also been quick to respond to distress calls from SC advocates who have sought aid amid COVID. Further, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve has also set up a welfare trust under the Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association (SCAORA) amounting to Rs 1 crore, the interest from which is used to assist distressed lawyers.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, Shyam Divan, and Sajan Poovaiya donated Rs 25 lakhs each. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has made a contribution of Rs 24 lakhs, senior advocate Dr Abhshek Manu Singhvi has donated Rs 21 lakhs to help the distressed lawyers. Other senior advocates including PS Narasimha, Krishnan Venugopal, Aman Lekhi, CS Vaidyanathan KV Vishwanathan, Arvind P Datar, CU Singh, Mahesh Jethamalni are some of the other major contributors.

Meanwhile, the SBCA has provided Rs 3.23 cr to 813 lawyers as financial aid while Rds 24.5 lakhs was provided to 67 advocates in the form of grants. Rs 48 lakh was given to the families of 12 lawyers as general assistance. The total relief provided by the SBCA to the distressed lawyers amounts to Rs 3.95 crores. Further, the SBCA is also planning to give Rs 25000 to 300 advocates as financial assistance while it proposes to give Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the kin of 10 lawyers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.