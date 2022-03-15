Quran Doesn't Mandate Hijab, It's Just An Apparel To Access Public Places: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court while pronouncing its verdict dismissing a batch of petitions pertaining to the hijab row held that the Quranic injunctions don't mandate the wearing of a Hijab.

"The Holy Quran does not mandate wearing of hijab or headgear for Muslim women. Whatever is stated in the sūras, we say, is only a directory, because of the absence of prescription of penalty or penance for not wearing a hijab, the linguistic structure of verses supports this view. This apparel at the most is a means to gain access to public places and not a religious end in itself. It was enablement and not measure of women a figurative constraint," said a three judges bench headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi.

The bench also comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi further quoted Dr B R Ambedkar to say that Hijab or any kind of similar practice may hinder the process of emancipation of women in general and Muslim women in particular.

"What the Chief Architect of our Constitution observed more than half a century ago about the purdah practice equally applies to wearing of hijab there is a lot of scope for the argument that insistence on wearing of purdah, veil, or headgear in any community may hinder the process of emancipation of woman in general and Muslim woman in particular," it said.

The court further held that this militates against our constitutional spirit of 'equal opportunity' of 'public participation and positive secularism'.

"Prescription of school dress code to the exclusion of hijab, bhagwa, or any other apparel symbolic of religion can be a step forward in the direction of emancipation and more particularly, to the access to education. It hardly needs to be stated that this does not rob off the autonomy of women or their right to education inasmuch as they can wear any apparel of their choice outside the classroom," the order read.

Commenting upon the sudden escalation of the controversy, the bench expressed dismay and said that some 'unseen hands' were behind the escalation of the same.

"We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be. The way, the hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the order read.

With regards to the police probe into the role of various organisations like Campus Front of India (CFI), the bench said, "We are not commenting on the ongoing police investigation lest it should be affected."

It further said, "We have perused and returned copies of the police papers that were furnished to us in a sealed cover. We expect a speedy & effective investigation into the matter and culprits being brought to book, brooking no delay."

In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution.

Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

The HC held that the state government has the power to issue a Government Order. Thus, it dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenged the government order of February 5.