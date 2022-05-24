Qutub Minar Row: Court Reserves Order For June 9 On Plea Seeking Restoration Of 27 Temples

In a major development on Tuesday, a Saket court reserved its order for June 9 on a plea seeking the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex. The plea filed by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Lord Vishnu alleged that 27 temples were demolished on the orders of invader Muhammad Ghori's commander Qutub-Din-Aibak. When the hearing commenced, advocate Hari Shankar Jain highlighted that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque, built on the land where the temples stood, is never used by Muslims to offer Namaz.

Challenging the order of a trial court dismissing the maintainability of this plea, he contended that the divinity of a deity never vanishes. However, Additional District Judge Nikhil Chopra observed, "You want to convert/restore a monument into a place of worship? Assuming that it was invaded, demolished, and let us go ahead with the assumption that Muslims have not offered Namaz from the last 800 years. Can you claim it to be restored and on what basis"? In response, Jain highlighted the presence of Hindu religious symbols such as an idol of Lord Ganesh on the premises.

On a lighter note, the court quipped, "If the deity is surviving for the last 800 years without worship, then let it be". It added, "The existence of idol is existing and not under question. The idol is there but the real question is about the right to worship. The question is whether there is a denial of fundamental rights of the appellant". Maintaining that his constitutional right under Article 25 is being violated, the Hindu petitioner's advocate questioned whether a mosque that has been built after demolishing a temple can be called a mosque.

He also argued that the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, was not applicable in this case as monuments are excluded from its ambit. On the other hand, the Archaeological Survey of India's lawyer Subhash Gupta stated that there are no grounds to interfere with the lower court judgment and stressed that the character of a monument cannot be changed. While acknowledging that the inscription on the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque itself said that it was built with the materials of destroyed temples, he pinpointed that it is unclear whether this material existed there or was brought from somewhere else.

He elaborated, "The monument was built years ago. There has been no request or Petition for any change (of character). It's only recently that these things are coming up". After the arguments concluded, the court allowed the parties to file brief synopsis of their arguments if required.

Saket Court says - list for June 9th, for order on an appeal regarding the restoration of 27 Hindu and Jain temples in the Qutub Minar complex in Mehrauli, Delhi.



ASI files counter-affidavit

In its counter-affidavit filed before the Saket court a day earlier, the ASI said that the Qutub Minar complex is a protected monument under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958. Observing that no construction or reconstruction is allowed within 100 metres of a protective monument, it maintained that changing and alteration of the existing structure would be a violation of the AMASR Act. Moreover, it referred to a Delhi High Court order dated 27 January 1999, which held that any religious observance inside a protected monument is not permitted.