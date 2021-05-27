R-Day Violence: Delhi Police Chargesheet Says 'farmers Aimed Red Fort As New Protest Site'

As farmers protests continue over six months, details of the 3232-page chargesheet filed by Delhi police claims that farmers had aimed to make Red Fort a 'new protesting site', say sources on Thursday. It further claims that planning for the Red Fort protest was done in November-December as tractors were bought in large numbers in Haryana & Punjab. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate will hear the matter on May 28.

R-Day violence: Delhi police chargesheet details

As per sources, the Delhi police has claimed that a "deep-rooted and premeditated conspiracy” was hatched and the protestors aimed to enter Delhi and make Red Fort a new site for their dharna. In preparation for the January 26 protest, Delhi police attached details of the surge in tractor sales in Punjab and Haryana in December 2020 as compared to 2019. Delhi police further claimed that Republic Day was 'specifically chosen to cause embarrassment at national and international level', in the charge sheet. Delhi police has named 16 people in its charge sheet including actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu. 13 out of 16 accused, including Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, and Mohinder Singh Khalsa are out on bail.

As planned, farmers entered Red Fort in large numbers & stayed in premises for hours. Farmers wanted to capture Red Fort & make it a new protesting site. They opted Jan 26 to defame the Modi govt worldwide: Delhi Police sources on January 26 Red Fort violence charge sheet — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

R-Day violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. In response, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Currently, farmers' protest has thinned out at Delhi's borders, but farmers refuse to call it off re-iterating 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi'. Farmers held a 'black flag protest' on May 26 to mark six months of protest, burning effigies of the govt. With 13 opposition parties backing protests, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the mass gatherings and alleged flouting of COVID-19 appropriate norms. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While farmers have maintained that they are ready for talks, Centre has not scheduled any such meetings.