Radicalised Khalistani Arrested By Punjab Cops; Police & ITBP Uniforms Recovered From Him

During the anniversary week of operation Bluestar in Punjab, the state police have arrested a radicalized gangster from Mohali. The accused has been identified as Tajinder Teja Mehadpuria and arrested on Monday night. Teja was arrested by state special operation cell (SSOC) of Punjab police following the inputs of intelligence.

About the arrest

During the arrest of Teja, the police have recovered uniforms of Punjab police and ITBP along with fake ID cards. The police also recovered Chinese pistol from his possession. Teja was involved in 25 criminal cases of serious nature in Punjab. He was backed by banned Khalistani outfits which provided him resources. Following the interrogation of accused Tirath Singh, who was arrested on May 30 from UP, the identification of Teja was revealed. During the arrest of Tirath, the police have recovered posters of Khalistani loyalist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Tirath was arrested in a joint operation of UP and Punjab police under the UAPA act from Meerut.

A senior Punjab police officer told Republic TV that he was involved in Khalistani activities and planning something big of late. He added that recoveries from his possession indicate serious planning during the anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Further the police is probing his network in Punjab and the kind of terror activities he was planning. Meanwhile, the police have registered the FIR against him. He will be produced before Mohali court in the afternoon where the police will seek the remand for further investigation of the radicalized people involved in his network.

