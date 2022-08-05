Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Detained For Violating Sec 144 Amid Heated Congress Protest

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police on Friday amid a massive and chaotic protest by the party against rising prices, unemployment, and a GST hike on essential items. Senior party leaders including KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda, and Harish Rawat were also detained on the way to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for violating Section 144 of the IPC.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi detained by police during a protest against the Central government on price rise and unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TxvJ8BCli9 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Delhi | Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp



Congress is holding nationwide protests today on the issues of inflation and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/W26TrJVbv3 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who staged a sit-in protest with other party leaders and workers outside the AICC headquarters was also taken into police custody.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation.



The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Led by party chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Congress MPs today wore black clothes in Parliament to protest against the rising prices and unemployment. While Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs held a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" march from Parliament, Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders took part in the "PM House gherao" protest.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2:30 PM on Friday as Congress members created an uproar over the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government. The protest was in connection with the questioning of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi claims 'death of democracy'

Rahul Gandhi, who was detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan today said, "All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs are detained, some were also beaten up."

Notably, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi in light of the planned Congress march. Citing the restrictions, Delhi police denied permission to the party for holding a protest in the capital.

Gandhi claimed that the sole agenda of the government is to prevent people's issues such as price rise, unemployment, and violence from being raised. However, the BJP hit back, asking if there was any "democracy" in Congress, which has been labeled a dynastic party.

Since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Congress has been continuously raising the issue of price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.