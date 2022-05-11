Rahul Gandhi Seeks Permanent Exemption From Appearing In Defamation Case In Maha Court

In connection with a defamation case filed against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now moved an application in a court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district further seeking permanent exemption from appearing in the court for the matter. This pertains to the case filed by an RSS activist over Gandhi's controversial speech regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

The application which was moved on May 10 has been reviewed following which Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) J V Paliwal has directed the complainant, local RSS activist Rajesh Kunte, to respond to the application. In the meantime, the court has posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Speaking about the application moved on behalf of the Congress leader, it has been stated that Rahul Gandhi is a member of Parliament (Wayanad, Kerala) and has to visit his constituency, attend to the party work and travel a lot, on the grounds of which he should be exempted from appearing in person before the court. In addition to this, Gandhi's advocate Narayan Iyer said that the application states that whenever required, he must be allowed to be represented by his lawyer in the hearing.

Following this, Kunte had also moved an application seeking exemption from appearance as he was unwell. It was also allowed by the court.

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

The case dates back to 2014 when a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Rajesh Kunte had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his speech in Thane's Bhiwandi township, where the Congress leader alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his case, Kunte had also claimed that this statement maligned the reputation of the RSS. Four years after this, in 2018, the court had framed charges against Rahul Gandhi in the case, but he had pleaded not guilty.

On the other hand, Kunte had also moved applications seeking adjournment in the case twice - in March and April - which the court had rejected and asked him to pay Rs 500 (for March) and Rs 1,000 (for April) to Rahul Gandhi.

Image: PTI