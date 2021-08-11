Rahul Gandhi's Account Locked Due To Policy Violation: Twitter To HC On Delhi Cantt Rape

Microblogging website Twitter on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi's tweet, wherein he posted the picture of the family of 9 years old who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi Cantt area of the national capital, is in violation of the policies of the social media giant.

The submissions were made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh who was hearing the petition filed by a social activist seeking legal action against the ex-Congress President.

Senior Advocate Sajan Poovaya appearing for Twitter informed the court, "the tweets of the Respondent (Rahul Gandhi) are in violation of our policies. We have removed the said tweet and locked his account."

The plea, filed by social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar through advocates Pankaj and Gautam Jha, alleged that the Congress scion violated section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act by sharing the picture of the family of the Delhi rape victim.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier shared a photo on Twitter revealing the identity of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in the national capital, by sharing a photograph of the victim's parents.

The petition seeks legal action against Gandhi by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Twitter for violating Section 74 of the JJ Act and Section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The plea is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week.

Though the court has not issued notice on the petition, it has sought response from the Respondents including Rahul Gandhi and has posted the matter for further hearing on September 27.

"By posting the picture of parents of rape victim, Rahul Gandhi has violated section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and section 23(2) of the POCSO Act, 2012, both of which mandate, inter alia, that the identity of a child victim of a crime shall not be disclosed including her name, photograph, details about her parents/family or such other details which can lead to disclosure of her identity. The underlying objective of these provisions is to protect further harassment to child victims and ensure her and her family's safety. Rahul Gandhi by violating these provisions, has compromised both. Respondent 2, NCPCR has been made a party as it's the nodal body of Child Rights in the Country and Commissioner of Police, Delhi is Respondent No. 3. Even Respondent 4, Twitter Inc. has to respond with regard to the misuse of its platform by Respondent No. 1 and several of his followers," the plea said.

Senior Advocate R S Cheema appeared for Rahul Gandhi, Advocate Swaroopma Chaturvedi appeared for the National Commission for Protection for Child Rights (NCPCR). On the other hand, senior Advocate Sajan Poovaya appeared for Twitter.