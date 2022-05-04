Rahul Gandhi's Plea For Osmania University Visit Dismissed By Telangana HC: Sources

Days after Congress approached the Telangana High Court, Republic Media Network learnt that the petition to let Rahul Gandhi visit Hyderabad's Osmania University for a face-to-face interaction with the students has been dismissed by a two-judge bench. The two-judge bench has upheld the order given by a single-judge bench of the High Court as per which no political activities will take place in the University, said sources. The sources quoted the two-judge bench as saying, 'The decision of the chancellor of the university is final'.

Osmania University denies permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit campus

On the denial of permission, a university official told PTI that it was due to various reasons, including the university’s Executive Council passing a resolution last year not to allow any political activity on the campus. Also, the election of some employees unions has been scheduled, examinations for certain courses were underway and a section of students are also preparing for recruitment tests recently announced by the state government, the varsity official said.

Following the university's refusal of permission to the Congress leader to hold an interactive session with students on May 7, the party's students' wing (National Students Union of India-NSUI) held a protest outside the administration building of the university on May 1 and at least 18 protesters were arrested. Telangana Congress president and MP, A Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi plans to meet arrested NSUI leaders on May 7, and that he lodged at the Chanchalguda jail to speak to them on issues faced by students.

'CM KCR pressurised the university'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 'pressured' the university authorities to deny permission to Rahul Gandhi's meeting, Revanth Reddy alleged.

Justifying Rahul Gandhi's move to meet the students, he added, "The interaction was planned with students to understand their concerns and other relevant issues for the betterment of both students and the varsity as well and for raising such issues in the Parliament. The OU, which was a hub of separate Telangana agitation by the students years ago, was the alma mater of late P V Narasimha Rao, M Chenna Reddy, S Jaipal Reddy and several other veteran leaders."

Image: PTI