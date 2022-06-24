Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Office Vandalised; Kerala Congress Slams CPIM's 'criminal' Cadre

In a major development, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's office was allegedly vandalised by the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) student wing Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday, June 24. Speaking on the violence, the Kerala Congress unit demanded that the perpetrators should be immediately arrested for their actions. Taking to Twitter, the state Congress unit went on to say that the law and order situation collapsed in Kerala as the state police refuses to act against the alleged criminal activity of the ruling dispensation, CPI.

In a Twitter post, the state Congress said, "MP office of Rahul Gandhi was vandalised by SFI goons. CPI(M) is unleashing violence on political opponents and the police that file false cases against Indian National Congress Kerala wing workers doesn't act against CPI (M) criminal cadre. The law and order has completely collapsed in Kerala."

'What was the police doing while such vandalism was going on?' Congress Kerala unit questions

The Kerala Congress unit further questioned as to what the police were doing while the goons were unleashing an attack on the MP's office. The party also questioned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on why goons are being allowed to roam freely in the state.

The Kerala Congress unit tweeted, "We protest against the CPI (M) and SFI goons' violence in Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad. CM Pinarayi Vijayan owes an explanation to the people why this criminal gang is being allowed to roam around freely. What was his police doing while such vandalism was going on?"

We protest against the @cpimspeak and @SFI_CEC goons' violence in @RahulGandhi's office in Wayanad. @pinarayivijayan owes an explanation to the people why this criminal gang is being allowed to roam around freely. What was his police doing while such vandalism was going on? pic.twitter.com/fRNAM9168W — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 24, 2022

Another Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor demanded an answer from the Kerala CM and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury over the violence. Shashi Tharoor stated, "Visuals of the trashing of ⁦Rahul Gandhi⁩’s Wayanad office by activists of ⁦CPI (M)⁩ student wing, SFI. Would ⁦Pinarayi Vijayan and Sitaram Yechury⁩ take disciplinary action or let their silence condone such behaviour? Is this their idea of politics?"

Image: PTI, ANI