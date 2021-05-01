Raian Karanjawala Recalls Fond Memories With Late Soli Sorabjee, Condoles His Demise

Great people don't die, they live for an eternity in the anecdotes of their near and dear ones, and so is Soli Sorabjee, living in the anecdotes of Managing Partner of Karanjawala & Company, Raian Karanjawala, which he unfolded one by one in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday.

Karnjawala, who at the beginning of his career, belonged to a law firm that used to be briefed by the top advocates, said that he would always find himself in the chamber of Sorabjee. Appreciating Sorabjee for an extraordinary style of working, he recalled, " If you would go in the morning, you would see there were 8-10 conferences scheduled for the time slot from 8:30 till 10, and everyone would get a snapshot of 12-15 minutes in which to explain his case."

Highlighting that he was very quick in understanding the cases, he said, "He would ask you for a page and from that page to another, he would get a picture of the matter in a few short minutes" and then, he added, "He would mark his briefs on the inside back cover, and these few notes will be sufficient for him to argue the whole case."

While lauding him for his great career, he also went on to point out that Sorabjee was not someone eager to earn money. "Though born in a very wealthy family, he never was inclined towards earning a lot and used to treat his wealthy clients the same as he used to treat his poor clients. He in fact never used to refrain from doing the cases free of cost," he said.

'A mixture of many things'

In a personal capacity, he described him as a 'mixture of many things'. He described him as a man, who on one side, was very social, and loved hosting parties, in which people from all walks of life would come and on the other side, was a dedicated senior, whose chamber produced some of the best talents, including S Ganesh and Harish Salve. He also said that he was soft at heart, and would cry on small things. "If you would mention that someone has fallen ill, he would immediately start bawling. "

Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee no more

Veteran lawyer and former Attorney-General of India Soli Sorabjee passed away on Friday morning in Delhi at the age of 91 after battling COVID-19. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Soli Sorabjee had begun his legal practice in 1953 at the Bombay High Court and was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1971. He became the attorney general of India twice, from 1989-90 and then from 1998-2004.

A renowned human rights lawyer, Sorabjee was appointed by the United Nations as a Special Rapporteur for Nigeria in 1997 to report on the human rights situation in that country. He went on to become a member and chairman of the UN Sub Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights from 1998 to 2004.

The veteran jurist was a strong advocate of freedom of speech and had defended freedom of the press in many landmark cases in the Supreme Court.

