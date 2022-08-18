AK-47 Carrying Boat Is An Australian's, Drifted After Sailors' Rescue: Maharashtra Dy CM

After a suspicious boat carrying AK-47 rifles and ammunition was found off a beach in Harihareshwar, in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home Portfolio, on August 18 briefed the state Assembly over the incident and informed that the Central government has been alerted about it. He also assured that all angles will be investigated.

According to Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis, the suspicious boat belongs to an Australian woman and it was going from Muscat to Europe. However, there is no confirmation of any terror angle as yet, but he also added that it is not ruled out either.

While speaking in the state assembly, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "A 16-meter boat in abandonment was found by fishermen. Local police have searched the boat. They found three AK-47 rifles with some cartridges. The boat is owned by an Australian woman, and her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat. The boat's engine broke in the middle of the sea, and was rescued by a Korean boat. The boat in half broken condition came towards the Konkan coast due to high tide."

"However, Central agencies have been informed. Possibilities of any cosequences would not be taken lightly. ATS is also working on it. Additional force will also be deployed if necessary. All the precautions needed to be taken as per the norms of abandoned caution situation," Fadnavis added.

'Boat belongs to Australian woman; was going from Muscat to Europe'

After addressing the assembly, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to the media and explained, "The boat belongs to an Australian woman. This boat was enroute to Europe from Muscat. The boat's engine broke in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police & administration have been instructed to be prepared. Three AK-47 rifles were found on the boat. The boat in a half-broken condition came towards the Konkan coast due to high tide. Central agencies have been informed. No possibilities of any consequences would be taken lightly. There is no confirmation of any terror angle. The boat has just drifted here. We are not ruling out anything, investigating all aspects. Police have been asked to be on high alert."

Maharashtra Home Ministry Statement on AK-47 laden boat

"According to the information received so far, the name of the said boat is "Ladyhan" and it is owned by a woman, Hana Lordorgan, an Australian citizen. Her husband James Hobert is the captain of the said boat and this boat was going to Europe from Muscat. Dated 26/06/2022 at 10.00 am. The boat's engine failed and the sailors called for help. 13.00 hrs. A Korean warship rescued the sailors from the boat and handed them over to Oman. The boat "Ladyhan" could not be towed as the sea was rough. The information received from the Indian Coast Guard is that the boat is stranded on the Harihareshwar coast due to the under current of the sea. Both the local police and the anti-terrorist squad are investigating the incident and all the police units have been ordered to be alert in view of the upcoming festivals. The Indian Coast Guard and central agencies are in constant contact and further investigations are being carried out closely."

Two suspicious boats found: Sources

Meanwhile, sources informed Republic Media Network that it is not one but two suspicious boats that have been found. The first boat, carrying AK-47 rifles and ammo, was on the beach of Harihareshwar. However, another boat was discovered near Bharan Khol Kinara.

Speaking to Republic TV, Maharashtra ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal said that he is en route to Raigad and that the Anti-Terrorist Squad will probe the terror angle.

On the other hand, sources also informed that police have contacted 'Neptune Maritime Security' whose sticker was on the boat. The company has informed them about the incident of a yacht belonging to them which capsized a few days ago in international waters. The company is said to be into Maritime security and the weapons belonged to them as part of security. These weapons were in the yacht when it capsized. However, the Maharashtra police, crime branch and ATS are verifying this claim.

This comes as a highly suspicious boat bearing rifles was found on the beach of Harihareshwar. A search operation has been launched by the police. According to police and a photo that has been accessed, three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. Police are present on the spot and a probe is underway. A high alert has been issued.

