Railway Min Assures Thorough Probe Into Udaipur Track Blast; 'Terror Angle Being Probed'

Hours after an explosion took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed that an investigation has been launched into the matter. The Rajasthan Chief Minister further mentioned that the state is working to understand the cause behind the incident.

"I came to know about the incident. We have initiated an investigation. Police is investigating the matter. In incidents like these, the state government itself comes forward, the Chief Minister said.

The comments of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came after an explosion took place on the railway tracks of Asarva railway station during the intervening night of November 12 and 13. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track from Asarva Railway Station on October 31.

'Teams of ATS, NIA & RPF on site': Union Railway Minister

Following the incident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the teams of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have reached the site and an investigation is underway. He also stated that the accused will be punished severely for carrying out a dangerous attack.

"There was an explosion on a track about 35 km away from Udaipur. Teams of ATS, NIA & Railway's RPF are on site. An investigation is underway. The accused will be severely punished. The team to restore the bridge is ready on the site," Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

"As soon as the preliminary investigation is done, within three to four hours, the trains will start working again. We have deployed the best possible teams to investigate this," he added.

Explosion at Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track

According to the sources, the blast occurred hours before the Asarwa-Udaipur express train was supposed to pass in the Jawar-Mines police station area. However, a major accident was averted after the local villagers spotted the damaged tracks and informed the railway authorities.

Republic TV has learnt that there might be a terror angle as detonator, dynamite, and gunpowder were recovered from the explosion site. "Today morning, we received info that there was an attempt to damage the railway track between Zawar-Kharwa Chanda in the Udaipur-Himmatnagar section under Ajmer division using a detonator. One train short-terminated. Probe underway," said CPRO, North Western Railway.

#BREAKING | Explosion reported in Rajasthan. The explosion took place on a railway track in Udaipur. ATS probing the incident, as sabotage angle emerges. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/vWylt48O7t — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Image: ANI, Republic World