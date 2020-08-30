Lucknow Double Murder: Top Railway Officer's Daughter Shoots Mother & Brother Dead

The minor daughter of a senior railway official on Saturday allegedly shot dead her mother and brother at their residence in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is a few kilometres away from the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lucknow police said.

Police revealed that the double-murder reported was of the wife and son of Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, executive director in the Railway Board. According to the police, Bajpai's minor daughter shot her mother and brother dead.

Commissioner of Police, Sujeet Pandey while speaking to the media said "Rajesh Dutt Bajpai is posted in the Railway Board as Executive Director and resides in Delhi. Bungalow number one on Vivekananda Marg in Gautampalli was occupied by his wife, son Sarvadatta and 16-year-old daughter. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police officers including DGP reached the spot".

Six police teams were formed to carry out an investigation which revealed that the crime was carried out by his minor daughter. The weapon has also been recovered from the incident site, Pandey said.

"It is the Railway officer's minor daughter who shot dead her mother and brother. She has confessed to the crime. She has also inflicted several wounds on herself with a razer. She is in depression and will be sent to child protection home", Pandey told the media persons.

During the investigation, the police also noticed a text written stating 'Disqualified human' with tomato sauce on the bathroom mirror by the teenager. She also fired on the glass, the police said.

"The cause behind the crime seems to be depression. She had even written 'disqualified human' for herself on the wall of her washroom and has fired on the mirror in her washroom" Pandey added.

