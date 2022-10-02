Raj: 50-yr-old's Body Recovered From Well

Kota (Raj) Oct 2 (PTI) Body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from the well of his farm with his feet tied together with a towel, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hemraj Lodha, son of Pannalal, a resident of Haipura village under Ghatoli police station of Jhalawar district.

According to family members, Lodha had gone out for a walk on Saturday morning but when he did not return till evening, they started searching for him. After spotting his tobacco box floating in the well, the water was drained out from the water body and Lodha's body was found deep in the well around 2 am. On information of the incident, the police also rushed to the spot at night and recovered the body, whose feet were tied with a towel, however, there was no mark of injury over his body, SHO at Ghatoli police station Mohammed Ibrahim said. On the complaint of family members, the police have booked two of Lodha's nephews and detained some suspects for interrogation.

Initial inquiry revealed a dispute over some portion of land between deceased Lodha and his two nephews, identified as Vinod Lodha (33) and Mohan Lodha (22), the official said.

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by the medical board on Sunday morning, he said.

The police detained some suspects for interrogation, however, none of the accused has been arrested so far, he added. PTI COR RDT

