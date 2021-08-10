Raj Kundra Porn Case: Bail Plea To Be Heard Again By Mumbai Sessions Court On August 20

In a big development, a sessions court in Mumbai will now continue to hear the bail applications of businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra on August 20, 2021. The court was also hearing the bail application of Raj Kundra's business associate Ryan Tharp as well. Both of them had been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content.

This latest development comes after the Bombay High Court on Saturday had dismissed Raj Kundra's plea challenging his 'illegal' arrest and the remand order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Earlier on August 5, the Mumbai sessions court had stated that it will hear bail plea applications of Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. However, on August 7, it was later informed that the court will not be hearing the bail applications due to the non-availability of the concerned judge in connection with the pornography case.

Raj Kundra Porn Case: Bombay HC dismisses Raj Kundra's plea challenging 'illegal' arrest

Earlier on Saturday, while listening to Shilpa Shetty's husband plea, which sought his release from the Arthur Road jail, Justice AS Gadkari had noted that the order of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate was within the conformity of law and did not require any interference.

The Bombay High Court said, "The aforesaid would lead to a conclusion that the remand to custody by the metropolitan magistrate is within the conformity of law and does not require any interference."

The petition filed by Kundra had sought the inherent jurisdiction of the Bombay HC to grant relief to him. He had contended that his arrest was 'illegal' and in complete 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Raj Kundra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Raj Kundra and key accused Ryan Tharp were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on July 27, after two extensions of their police custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch had told the court that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. Some of the important details of the case came to light through international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts for which forensic auditors have been appointed. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts had been frozen following the probe.

The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications including the Hotshots app were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. The Hotshot app was owned by London based firm called Kernin, but all its content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Viaan company in Mumbai, owned by Raj Kundra.

(Image: Instagram-@RajKundra9, PTI-Representative)