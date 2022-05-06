Raj Thackeray's Legal Woes Mount As 2nd Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against MNS Chief

Under fire over his loudspeaker removal campaign, Raj Thackeray's legal woes compounded on Friday as a second non-bailable warrant was issued against him. As per sources, a court in Parli, Beed district issued an NBW in a case dating back to 2008. Earlier on April 6, Thackeray was slapped with an NBW by the court of the Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Shirala in the Sangli district. This pertained to a 2008 case wherein he was booked under Sections 116 (Abetment of an offense), 117 and 153 and Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

The judge asked the Mumbai Police Commission to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court. Mentioning the Bombay High Court's directive to clear the cases pending for over 5-10 years at the earliest, he directed the CP to appoint a special constable to execute the warrant and submit a report to this court. While the hearing of the case was on April 28, sources revealed that the Mumbai Police is yet to implement this order.

Raj Thackeray demands removal of loudspeakers

In his May 1 rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which, he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such places of worship. On Wednesday, the police swung into action and detained over 250 MNS workers across the state who tried to play Hanuman Chalisa. Moreover, the Mumbai Police has also issued a notice to the MNS president under Section 149 of the CrPC which empowers the police to intervene to prevent a cognizable offence.