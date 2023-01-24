Rajasthan: 2 SHOs Suspended For Negligence In Case Related To Hooch Supply

Two police SHOs were suspended on Monday for alleged negligence in a case related to cracking down on hooch factories in their areas in Jaipur, a police spokesperson said.

Shivdaspura Station House Officer Mangilal Bishnoi and Sanganer Sadar Station House Officer Brijmohan Kavia have been suspended after a departmental inquiry, the spokesperson said. Orders in this regard were issued on Monday.

Earlier, four beat constables of both the police stations were suspended by the Jaipur Police Commissionerate on charges of negligence for not being informed about the operation of an illegal liquor factories in their area.

The action on the police personnel came after a special team of the commissionerate raided four hooch factories in the Shivdaspura police station and the Sanganer Sadar police station areas on the night of January 20-21.

The factories were supplying alcohol mixed with chemicals to government contract liquor shops. During the raid, 10 people were arrested, the spokesperson said.