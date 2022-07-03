Rajasthan: 3 Men Held Under 'Operation Hifajat' For Spying For Pakistan's Intel agencies

In a big development pertaining to national security, three people have been arrested from Rajasthan for spying for Pakistani intelligence agencies. Notably, the action was taken during a special drive conducted by Indian intelligence agencies under "Operation Hifajat" in the border districts of Rajasthan.

Speaking about this development, a top intelligence official informed PTI that a total of three people have been arrested on the charge of espionage for Pakistani intelligence agencies. According to the official, the action was taken against three people out of the 23 suspects detained during a special drive, “Operation Hifajat", conducted in Rajasthan's border districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu districts.

Accused shared confidential, strategic information in return for money

The three arrested who are charged with espionage for Pakistan's intelligence agencies have been identified as Abdul Sattar of Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav of Sriganganagar and Ram Singh of Churu. According to the intelligence official, the three were found to share confidential as well as strategic information with Pakistan's intelligence agencies through their social media and in return they were getting money from their handlers.

Abdul Sattar, one of the arrested accused, had been visiting Pakistan regularly since 2010 and accepted the crime of sharing confidential information about the army and important places, reported PTI. Whereas Nitin Yadav was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman agent and was sharing strategic information related to the army's movement in Suratgarh and Mahajan field firing range.

A case has been registered against the three accused under the Official Secret Act, 1923 after Intelligence agencies found electronic evidence from their mobile phones. Further investigation is on.

Man held in Jaisalmer on charge of spying for ISI

Earlier, last year, a similar case of espionage was reported from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer when a man was arrested by state police for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The accused was identified as Nibab Khan who ran a small shop selling mobile SIM cards, photocopies etc on Chandhan road of Jaisalmer, who had been spying on the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI for a long time, Director-General (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said, according to PTI.

Adding further, Mishra said that Nibab Khan had gone on a visit to Pakistan in 2015 where he came in contact with an ISI handler and was given 15 days of training and Rs 10,000. On his return to India, he started spying for the ISI and was passing on information related to the Indian Army's local activities to his handler through social media, he said

(Input with PTI)