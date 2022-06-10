Rajasthan: 3 Undertrial Prisoners Escape From Banswara Jail; Used Blankets To Make Rope

On June 9, three undertrial prisoners escaped from the Banswara district jail, by digging a hole in the wall and using blankets for a rope.

Jailer Man Singh on June 9 said that the accused loosened some stones in a wall of the barrack using plates and paved the way by removing some of the stones from near the window.

Jailer Man Singh further added, “All three jumped an inner boundary wall 12 feet tall and then the outer wall of 20 feet with the help of a rope they made with blankets.”

The three prisoners identified as 22-year-old Parmesh, 20-year-old Kamlesh and 19-year-old Praveen were under judicial custody in different cases.

Jailer Man Singh said that the incident took place between 2 and 3 am and came to light at around 5 am on June 9. “Banswara district police were informed about the incident and the accused are being searched for,” he added. The police have now launched a manhunt to trace the accused persons.

Image: Representative