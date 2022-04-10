Rajasthan: 7 including transport inspector held for illegally collecting money from truck drivers

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Seven people, including a transport inspector, were arrested after around Rs 12 lakh, collected illegally from truck drivers, was recovered during a raid at the Shahjahanpur tax collection centre of the Alwar Transport department, an ACB spokesperson said on Sunday.

Teams from the Anti-Corruption Bureau had kept the accused -- transport inspector Ravindra Singh Bhati and others -- on surveillance for allegedly indulging in illegally collecting money from truck drivers, the spokesperson said.

ACB sleuths recovered Rs 84,000 and Rs 2.06 lakh from the accused along with documents related to illegal collection. The team also found Rs 8.85 lakh from residence of a middleman along with the documents, the official said.

The other accused have been identified as Ravindra Singh Chauhan, Leela Ram, Gajendra Singh, Vikram Singh, Lokesh and Kailash.

Searches are being conducted at other locations of all the accused, the spokesperson added. PTI AG AG TDS TDS

