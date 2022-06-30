Last Updated:

Rajasthan ACB Arrests Engineer For Taking Rs 5 Lakh Bribe

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Jun 29 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested an official of the Rajasthan Urban Drinking Water Sewerage and Infrastructure Corporation (RUDSICO) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

"Lunkaran Kumar, executive engineer-cum-resident manager of RUDSICO, had demanded the bribe from a contractor to clear his bills amounting to Rs 1 crore," DG ACB, B L Soni said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Kumar was to retire on June 30.  Officials said he was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

PTI SDA SRY

