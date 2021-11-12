Rajasthan: At Least 8 Kids Sexually Abused In Jaipur Shelter Home, 2 Minors Detained

An incident of child sexual abuse has come to light in Rajasthan's Jaipur, where children were allegedly molested and sexually abused in a shelter home. Police have filed an FIR against the owners of the private shelter where the incidents were reported from. Additionally, two minor inmates were detained after initial investigations.

Jaipur Police said in a statement that the FIR was registered on Wednesday after a team of the state child commission informed them about the matter. On conducting an inspection of the shelter, the commission had found that there was a lack of staff and during night hours older children, who were not residing in the shelter, would come and mistreat the younger ones.

At least 8 children victims of sexual abuse: Police

In its complaint, the state child commission mentioned crimes being committed against the children by former inmates, including physical violence and sexual abuse. Police informed that at least eight children in the shelter were victims of such abuse.

Police filed the FIR under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC and other relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. During the investigation, police learnt that senior inmates were in the habit of consuming alcohol inside the shelter and would then abuse the children present. Officials also discovered gross misconduct inside the shelter.

“It has to be probed how former inmates managed to frequently enter the shelter and if they were checked or not,” police said. The officials added that they were looking at many more people related to the matter. Police have also acquired videos of violence that the children had to experience and said that they will be closely studying the same during further investigation.