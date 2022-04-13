Rajasthan: BSF, CID & Police Arrest 5 In Pakistan's Drone-sourced Heroin Cartel In Bijnor

In a joint action of the Border Security Force (BSF), Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Rajasthan Police busted a Pakistan-sourced drug consignment in the border state's Binjor area. Situated only seven kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, the authorities cracked the smuggling of heroin which was consigned by an unmanned aerial device, allegedly from the other side of the border. It was brought to the fore that five people are arrested in the case at hand.

Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that the seized heroin was being illegally imported from Pakistan via drone. The cached Heroin smuggled through the border several times in the last 5 months, they added. Also, the five accused arrested have been identified as residents of 6MSR Old Binjor of the border area.

BSF foils Pakistan's attempt to push weapons to Indian

On April 7, the BSF foiled an attempt of Pakistan to push weapons into the Indian territory from the International Border. Forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and domination including AK-47 rifles, Italian-made pistols and other caches of ammunition on the zero line.

#BREAKING | BSF foils weapon smuggling attempt from Pakistan; huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered near Indo-Pakistan international borderhttps://t.co/tjSVnH3WNs pic.twitter.com/aSYcId5tk1 — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

“On 7th April 2022 in a special search operation of BSF Jammu which was launched ahead of the fence in AOR of sub-sector Pargwal on Akhnoor International Border and recovered a huge cache of Arms/Ammunition,” BSF said in its statement.

BSF's statement further added that alert BSF troops recovered one AK-47 Rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47, two Rifle magazines, two Pistols (Made in Italy), 40 Pistol rounds and four Pistol Magazines. There were intelligence inputs about Pak based ANEs (Aeronautical and navigational electronics) attempts to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory.

Drone is a big challenge on borders presently: BSF DG

During media interaction amidst his official Jammu and Kashmir visit in March 2022, BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh informed that the Indian forces are competent to take upon the nefarious designs by ANEs including, drones and UAVs. He briefed that the Drone threat is the biggest challenge in the present scenario on the borders. "Defence systems to detect and track drones have been installed at various places. Any border infiltration by ANEs will be detected and the drone/ UAVs will be neutralised," DG Pankaj Kumar had stated.