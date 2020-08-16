Rajasthan: Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty Tests COVID +ve; HC Suspended For 3 Days

Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty has reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus, following which the work at the Rajasthan High Court will remain suspended for the next three days. The registrar general of the High Court, in a notice, said all the persons concerned are requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Last month, the High Court remained closed for about 10 days, after Court staff tested COVID positive. The facility of testing is available in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur bench during the three-day period, the notice added.

"ln view of recent results of COVID-19 tests conducted in the Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench, it is notified that court and office work in Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Bench shall remain suspended from August 17 to 19 for COVID-19 testing," it said.

READ: COVID-19: Work at Rajasthan High Court suspended for 3 days



Ashok Gehlot wishes speedy recovery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter wished the Chief Justice a speedy recovery.

I have come to know Chief Justice of #Rajasthan High Court, Sh. Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for #Covid_19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 15, 2020

READ: Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Thirteen more people died due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state's toll to 875, while 687 fresh cases pushed its tally to 60,666, a health department official said.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Bikaner and Jaipur, two each from Ajmer, Bhilwara and Sikar, and one from Udaipur, the official said.

Out of the total deaths in the state, Jaipur has reported 232, followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 65 in Bharatpur, 59 in Ajmer, 57 in Bikaner, 53 in Kota, 37 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

READ: Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 875, tally climbs to 60,666

READ: Rajasthan Governor hoists Tricolour at Raj Bhawan, initiates plantation drive