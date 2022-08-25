Rajasthan: Class 7 Student Hospitalised After Allegedly Being Thrashed By Teacher

In a shocking incident reported from Rajasthan, a class seven student was hospitalised after allegedly being thrashed by a government school teacher in Barmer, officials informed on Wednesday. This incident comes just a week after a nine-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan.

In Barmer, the teacher allegedly trashed the student for not completing the questions in a test on time. The Gangaram Station House Officer informed that the class 7 student had been admitted to the emergency ward in Barmer and his condition is stable now, ANI reported. The student's parents claimed that he was thrashed by his teacher for delay in submitting his test paper, the official informed, adding that the teacher has been summoned.

According to the family members, both the brothers went to school on Wednesday to appear for the tests. As the child was unable to answer questions, the teacher, Ashok Mali, allegedly beat up the boy while his brother ran to call the authorities to inform them about the incident, ANI reported. The family alleged that the teacher pushed the student on the floor so hard that he received a head injury and was hospitalised in an unconscious state.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Shutterstock)