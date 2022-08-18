Rajasthan CM Announces Financial Aid For Kin Of Jalore Dalit Boy, Assures Fast-track Trial

After facing the opposition's outrage over the death of a Dalit boy in Rajasthan's Jalore area, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced financial aid to the bereaved family of the child and further assured that the case will be taken up for fast-track trial for immediate redressal.

जालौर में 9 साल के मासूम बच्चे की मृत्यु से पूरा देश आहत है। अहमदाबाद में विधायक श्री @jigneshmevani80 ने मिलकर घटना पर चर्चा की। इस दुख में सभी समाज परिवार के साथ है। घटना के बाद आरोपी की त्वरित गिरफ्तारी की गई। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 18, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Rajasthan Chief Minister while stating that the entire country is hurt by the death of the 9-year-old child in Jalore further added that he held discussions over the incident with MLA Jignesh Mevani. Also, affirming that the accused teacher has been arrested, Gehlot asserted that everyone stands with the child's family at the moment.

"Compensation amount of SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Apart from this, on the instructions of AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee", he added.

In addition to that, the CM also said that previous cases are being considered in connection to giving a job to a family member of the child. "This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that fast track trial can be conducted", he further said.

Rajasthan government faces flak over the death of Dalit boy in school

Earlier this month, a Dalit minor boy was allegedly beaten to death by his school teacher reportedly for drinking water from a common filter in Rajasthan’s Jalore. The child was immediately rushed to Ahemdabad in Gujarat for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, a case was registered and the Rajasthan police arrested the accused.

However, this did not rest here. Many opposition leaders along with many from the state cabinet also lashed out at CM Gehlot over the incident and demanded justice for the boy.

Image: ANI/Republic