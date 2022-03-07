Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Others Summoned By Court In 2020 Phone-tapping Case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi, and others were summoned by the Additional Sessions Court in Jaipur on Sunday, in connection with an alleged phone tapping case. The court issued notices to the officials asking them to appear before it on March 16.

The notices were also issued to former chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, former additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, former DGP Bhupendra Singh, Special Operations Group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore, SOG police station SHO Ravindra Kumar Bhuria, and the chief minister's OSD Lokesh Sharma.

The notices were issued after a revision petition was filed by Advocate OP Solanki. The matter has been posted for hearing on March 16.

Solanki had filed a petition in the lower court over phone-tapping allegations during the power tussle within the ruling Congress in 2020. A case had also been filed with the Delhi crime branch over the alleged phone tapping. The case was filed following the complaint of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD Lokesh Sharma had appeared before the crime branch for questioning last December. The phone-tapping had controversy erupted in July 2020 in Rajasthan.

What is the Rajasthan Phone-Tapping Case?

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Union Minister Shekhawat and Congress leaders had surfaced amidst a rebellion against CM Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him. It was alleged that Lokesh Sharma circulated the purported audio clips of conversations about a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

According to the Shekhawat, Gehlot's OSD "illegally" intercepted his telephonic conversations and circulated the same to the media to damage his reputation.

On the basis of the clips, Congress leader Mahesh Joshi had lodged complaints with the SOG and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Rajasthan Police but the FIR did not mention that Gajendra Singh referred to in a clip was Union minister Shekhawat.

The SOG later closed the case after the Congress high command intervened to resolve the issues between Gehlot and Pilot. Meanwhile, Lokesh Sharma has rejected the allegations of phone tapping.

(With inputs from agency)