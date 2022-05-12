Rajasthan CM Orders Special Vigil In Violence-hit Regions; Demands Action On Anti-socials

In a major crackdown on anti-social elements, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday directed officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas across the state. CM Gehlot ordered a special lookout inside the state and asked to adopt "strict and fair" action against anti-socials. CM Gehlot further alleged that an atmosphere of tension and unrest prevailed in the country. It is pertinent to note that this comes after he tried to downplay incidents of violence that took place in the state in the recent past.

CM Ashok Gehlot, while directing officials to carry out a special vigil in communally sensitive areas, claimed that the riots that transpired on the occasion of Ram Navami followed a similar pattern compared to other states where tension and unrest prevailed. Violent clashes and riots were reported in seven states during Ram Navami. Meanwhile, CM Gehlot further noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been requested to conduct a Central-level inquiry into the "deep conspiracy" behind the acts of violence.

Furthermore, the Rajasthan CM went on to claim that the state did not witness any riots and incidents that caused communal tensions. Claiming that all tensions were controlled in time, he directed officials to remain alert. "The police and administrative officials in all districts and divisions should remain alert and work to control crime effectively. The officers should ensure effective monitoring to maintain peace and harmony in the state," Gehlot said, while speaking in a meeting to review the law-and-order situation in Rajasthan.

CM Gehlot further pushed officers to conduct joint inspections at the district, sub-division and tehsil levels to avoid any minor incident of violence that could transpire in the state. He also noted that action should be taken against habitual offenders by running a special campaign. Furthermore, CM Gehlot also took note of the necessity to take action under the National Security Act, Rajasthan Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act and the Goonda Act, if necessary. The information system has also been asked to be strengthened in order to prevent the recurrence of communal tensions.

CM Ashok Gehlot trivialises violence in Rajasthan's Karauli

In a controversial remark, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on May 9, claimed that there was an atmosphere of violence around the country and claimed that people are trying to instigate violence. Speaking about Karauli violence on Ram Navami, CM Gehlot raised concerns about how similar kind of riots was 'staged' in different states on the same day. Claiming that Karauli's violence was no different from the clashes of other states, he added that the Home Ministry should take cognizance of the matter as it is an inter-state situation.

Earlier on May 9, while speaking to the media, CM Ashok Gehlot tried to play down the infamous Karauli violence, stating it happened just for an hour. CM Gehlot, speaking further about Jodhpur and Karauli incidents which took place under his government in one month, said that the state government was currently conducting an intensive investigation and the perpetrators of the violence will not be spared.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI