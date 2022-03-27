Amid political face-off over the Dausa rape case, Republic TV on Sunday, confronted Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena on his son's involvement in allegedly raping a 15-year-old. Meena refuted all allegations, stating that his son was being attacked due to his (Johari Lal Meena's) popularity. Meena's son - Deepak Meena and 4 others have been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl from Dausa.

Republic confronts Congress MLA over son's rape case

"They are jealous of my popularity. All the allegations against my son are baseless. All this is politically motivated. They want to bring my family down," claimed Johari Lal Meena. Congress has said that it would take stern action against any party member accused of criminal activity.

Enraged by Meena's defence, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, "He (Meena) is defending his son. Instead of cooperating on probe, he is defending his son". BJP has claimed there is no rule of law in Rajasthan and the incident has put a question mark on the law and order situation of the state.

Similarly, BJP state chief Satish Poonia said, "When allegations of rape are made against the son of a Congress MLA, not only is Rajasthan ashamed, but raises questions on the law and order situation of the state. In one year, 6,337 rape cases have been reported in the state. It seems that the rule of law has ended".

Dausa rape case

On Saturday, Deepak Meena and four others were booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in the state, police said.

Police have identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district. According to police, a case of rape was also registered against Johari Lal Meena in 2019, but after a probe by the CB-CID, the allegations made by the woman were found to be false.

SHO Nathulal Meena told that the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti after intoxicating her. He said that one of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting a sum of Rs 15 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the victim to upload the video of her gang rape on social media. NCW has also taken cognisance of the issue.

“Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape in Samleti after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The probe is underway,” Meena said.

He said the case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members. Medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement recorded, he added.