Rajasthan Cop Risks Life To Rescue Infant Amid Karauli Clashes; CM Gehlot Promotes Him

A photo of a Rajasthan Police constable rescuing an infant amidst violence and arson in Karauli is currently doing rounds on social media. In the image shared by senior SP Sukriti Madhav Mishra, the constable can be seen running past burning buildings through narrow lanes while holding the infant securely.

"So proud of constable Netresh Sharma of Rajasthan Police for saving a precious life. This picture is in deed worth a thousand words," Mishra said, praising the fellow cop.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also lauded the 31-year-old constable of the Karauli Kotwali police station for showing courage and fulfilling duties while risking his own life during the violence that ensued on April 2.

According to PTI, three women and a child were trapped in their house after shops and buildings were set on fire during communal violence in the city. Sharma rescued all four of them from the burning house.

Rajasthan CM promotes constable for saving lives during Karauli violence

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dialled Sharma on Monday and informed him that he has asked top officials to promote him to the ‘Head Constable’ post. In a clip of the interaction shared by the Chief Minister, Sharma can be heard thanking Gehlot and saying, “It was my duty (to rescue the civilians)."

Gehlot responded, “Everyone has their duties but the way you have done work by risking your life, is praiseworthy. And you deserve to be congratulated for showing a lot of courage.” The CM also expressed desire to meet Sharma whenever he visits Jaipur.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported in Karauli after stones were pelted at a 'Shobha Yatra' rally that was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Saturday, April 2. At least 35 people were injured in the violence. So far, the police has arrested 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following the stone-pelting incident.

